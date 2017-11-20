World Rugby: Samoa is not bankrupt

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby says the Samoa Rugby Union is not insolvent and has refuted other comments by its chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, also the prime minister.

"World Rugby can clarify that the union is not bankrupt," the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

Two weeks ago, Tuilaepa told the Samoa Observer, "We are bankrupt. ... We are insolvent. It means the union cannot continue to pay off our debts with the banks."

After Tuilaepa also warned Manu Samoa might go unpaid on its three-test tour of Europe this month, a combined radio and telethon in Samoa, which has a population of 195,000, raised $150,000 for the team.

Tuilaepa also said the union couldn't afford to pay the players' insurance. World Rugby reiterated on Monday it was already paying all insurance costs for the team.

World Rugby also said it funded the travel costs of the players as they gathered for the tour, paid for a pre-tour training camp in London, and for the flights and on-the-ground expenses when Manu Samoa played Romania in Bucharest last weekend. World Rugby said that money was part of its 1.5 million pounds ($1.9 million) investment in the Manu Samoa 15s and sevens teams this year.

Under long-standing tour rules, only Samoa's expenses in-country are picked up by the host nation. But England decided after Tuilaepa said the SRU was bankrupt to donate 75,000 pounds ($99,000) as a goodwill gesture, as it did for Fiji a year ago. The English Rugby Football Union was under no obligation to share the estimated 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) in gate receipts from the sold-out match with Samoa this Saturday at Twickenham. Recent England international Manu Tuilagi, born in Samoa, insists the RFU give the money directly to the team instead of the Samoa Rugby Union.

The RFU said on Monday it will still make the goodwill payment, even after World Rugby's statement.

England's players were also considering each giving at least 1,000 pounds ($1,300) of their 22,000 pounds ($29,000) match fee. The Samoans are said to be receiving 650 pounds ($860) per match.

World Rugby also said it withheld funding the Samoa coach because the union went against the recommendation of an "independently chaired selection panel" in September. Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua, who coached Samoa at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, was reportedly only the panel's seventh pick as coach, but appointed by the SRU board of which he's a member.

World Rugby contradicted Tuilaepa in saying it did not interfere with the recruitment and selection process.

On tour, Samoa has lost to Scotland 44-38, and lost to Romania 17-13.