‘The world has been robbed’: Family mourns girl killed in boat crash near Key Biscayne

Hundreds of mourners on Monday morning honored the life of the 15-year-old girl killed in a boat crash off Key Biscayne — at the temple where she grew up, laughed, played and made her first friends.

The pews inside Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach were packed with people who had lined up to pay their respects to the family of Ella Riley Adler, a freshman at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and a member of its dance team. Ella, who appeared as a ballerina in more than 100 productions of Miami City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” was killed Saturday after a boater hit her and sped away as she water skied near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach.

“We must remember her as she would have wanted to be remembered, as a star, a force of nature, a glowing and gorgeous young woman who was loved, admired, cherishes and adored by more people than anyone her age would normally be,” said Rabbi Jonathan Berkun, the rabbi at Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Pallbearers of male family members and friends roll the casket of Ransom Everglades student Ella Riley Adler with heavy hearts into a hearse after the funeral service for 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Adler was the granddaughter of Michael Adler, the current U.S. ambassador to Belgium. Adler was formerly president of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and vice chair of the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

Jacob Solomon, the longtime president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, has worked with four generations of Ella’s family — and has witnessed the impact they have had in South Florida.







“We exist to help people create community,” Solomon said. “When you see people like [Ella’s parents] create community and to see community there for them at just a terrible dark and bleak time in their lives, it’s why community exists.”

For Solomon, the community is going to support Ella’s family, just like they have supported others.

Classmates embrace after the funeral service for 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler that was held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Holding her tears back, a friend of Ella’s detailed the bright future that had been awaiting the 15-year-old. She was passionate about ballet and the performing arts, recently acting in a school rendition of “Chicago” and also taking up singing lessons. She was a member of the speech and debate team and aspired to, one day, become president of the United States.

“Ella, you had so many qualities to admire,” she said. “You were passionate about your faith. You loved your family. You loved your friends. And you were loved by all. I miss you so much, and I will honor your memory by never forgetting the special things about you.”

“I will always have you in my heart,” Ella’s sister Adalynn Adler said in a letter read by their aunt.

Her father Matthew Adler, too, wrote a letter, which was read by one of Ella’s aunts. She was the daughter of Michael and Amanda Adler, and the sister to Adalynn and Jaden.

Ella Riley Adler, 15, was killed in a hit-and-run boat crash off Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

“Mommy and I have said for years that you truly got the best parts of both of us,” he said. “...You were taken from us way to soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved. But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever.”

in a statement, Miami City Ballet talked about the impact she had on the company: “Ella Adler was not just a beloved student and a magnificent dancer who graced our stage in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” she was an integral part of our family, radiating potential and promise whose kindness, warmth, and infectious joy were known to all. “

As the funeral service concluded, photos and videos of Ella were displayed, with Rihanna’s “Diamonds in the Sky” playing in the background. A group of young people cried as Ella’s name appeared on the screen with the year of her birth and of her death.

The temple was quiet as her casket was rolled out by the pallbearers. Family members followed, many sobbing.

Ella is survived by her parents Amanda and Matthew, brother Jaden and sister Adalynn. She is also survived by her grandparents, Judy and Ambassador Michael M. Adler, and Susan and Michael Klaiman. Survivors also include numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Men console family members after the funeral service for 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.