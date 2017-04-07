World response to US strike reflects divide over Syria

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview with Yahoo News in Damascus, Syria. Syria decried a U.S. missile strike early Friday, April 7, 2017 on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. Syria called the operation "an aggression" that killed at least six people. (SANA via AP, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base was widely welcomed as a response to this week's chemical weapons attack, but condemned by Syria's government and its allies Russia and Iran, which said the move would complicate efforts to fight terrorism.

The following is a sample of the reactions from the international community, the parties to Syria's six-year-old civil war and victims of the chemical attack.

RUSSIA

A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the strike "deals a significant blow to the Russia-U.S. relations, which are already in a deplorable shape," and poses a "serious obstacle" for creating an international coalition against terrorism. The Kremlin responded by suspending a crucial line of communication with the U.S. set up in 2015 to prevent confrontations in Syria's crowded skies.

SYRIA

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office denounced the U.S. strike as "reckless, irresponsible behavior." The Syrian military called the attack a "blatant aggression" that would undermine Syria's "fight against terrorism." The government refers to all groups fighting against it, including mainstream rebels, as terrorists, and has denied any involvement in the chemical attack.

SYRIAN REBELS

Jamil al-Saleh, a rebel commander in the central Hama province, called for more strikes, saying "Bashar's regime only understands force." He said he hoped the missile attack "is a turning point and not a passing thing." The Syrian Coalition, an opposition group, said the U.S. attack puts an end to an age of "impunity" and should herald the start of a larger campaign.

CHEMICAL ATTACK VICTIMS

The victims of Tuesday's chemical attack in the northern town of Khan Sheikhoun, which killed more than 80 people and wounded dozens more, welcomed the strike but said they feared it would be a one-off. Alaa Alyousef, a 27-year-old survivor, called for a no-fly zone to protect civilians, saying that confining the strikes to one air base was merely an "anesthetic." Khaled al-Khaled, whose 16-year-old son is struggling to recover from the attack, said he rejects foreign intervention in Syria, but that "the regime has forced us to join hands with enemies... No one is supporting the Syrian people. Only God is on our side."

SAUDI ARABIA

A foreign ministry official praised "the courageous decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to respond to the (Syrian) regime's crimes against its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop the regime from brutalizing its people." Saudi Arabia is a leading supporter of the rebels fighting to overthrow Assad.

OTHER GULF COUNTRIES

The United Arab Emirates, which hosts some 4,000 American troops, said the U.S. had its "full support" and praised Trump's "courageous and wise decision." The tiny island nation of Bahrain said the U.S. strike on Syria was "needed to stop the bloodshed" in that country's war. That island kingdom hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. Both governments long have been suspicious of Iran and its regional influence, and both have opposed Assad.

TURKEY

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed Turkey's support for the U.S. strike. "This regime must be removed from leading Syria as soon as possible and the best way to do that is by starting the transitional process," he said. Pointing to Assad's "continuing crimes against humanity," he also warned of further refugee flows from the conflict.

IRAN

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. strike was "dangerous, destructive and violates the principles of international law," adding that it would "not only complicate the situation in Syria but in the entire region." Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to denounce the strikes, saying: "Not even two decades after 9/11, US military fighting on same side as al-Qaida & ISIS (the Islamic State group) in Yemen & Syria. Time to stop hype and cover-ups." Allaeddin Boroujerdi, the head of a parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said "Russia and Iran won't be quiet against such acts."

BRITAIN

The British government said it was informed in advance about the U.S. missile strikes, and firmly supports the American action. Prime Minister Theresa May's office called it "an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime," saying it was "intended to deter further attacks."