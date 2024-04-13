World-record coyote turns out to be protected species

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WJW) – Michigan wildlife officials are investigating the killing of a rare gray wolf.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a hunter reported that he harvested a large coyote.

Ohio village named among best small towns for summer vacation

Coyotes typically weigh up to 40 pounds. This creature was 84 pounds.

Genetic tests by the department showed the large animal was a gray wolf.

The wolf was killed during a legal coyote hunt with a guide.

Gray wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act. There are estimated to be less than 18,000 in North America.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, gray wolves have not been seen in the Lower Peninsula in Michigan since the early 20th century.

There is a known population of around 700 in the Upper Peninsula.

“This is an unusual case, and the DNR is actively delving into the matter to learn more about this particular animal’s origin,” said Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR. “While rare, instances of wolves traversing vast distances have been documented, including signs of wolves in recent decades in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.”

DNR is investigating. No charges have been filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.