How the World Reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

Britain is poised for another Royal Wedding, after it was announced on Monday that Prince Harry is to marry the American actress Meghan Markle.

The announcement follows a relationship of at least 15 months between the pair, who became engaged in London earlier in November. Their marriage is scheduled for early 2018, although the date has not been announced.

Markle’s parents were amongst the first to comment. They said they were “incredibly happy” for the couple and wished them “a lifetime of happiness,” in a statement released alongside the official announcement.

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Queen and Prince Phillip said they were “delighted” about the engagement.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, and his wife Camilla, who is Harry’s step mother, said they were “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” for the couple.

Visiting Poundbury in Dorset, the Prince of Wales said he was "thrilled" and "very happy indeed" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/dmzGy1RPK6 — Press Association (@PA) November 27, 2017

Harry’s older brother William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated their marriage in 2011, said: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.'



— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered her “warmest congratulations.” She continued: “On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future.”

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW



— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017

The former British Prime Minister David Cameron also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair. He said: “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 27, 2017

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, the right wing Northern Irish loyalist party currently propping up Theresa May’s government in Westminster, also tweeted her congratulations – though she spelled Markle’s first name wrong.

Congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Megan Markle on their engagement. Wonderful news this morning! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vwYP6GNNN6 — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) November 27, 2017

And the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England, (of which the Queen is the figurehead,) wished the couple “many years of love, happiness and fulfilment.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said he wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "many years of love, happiness and fulfilment" — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) November 27, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, did not immediately comment. He is known for his historic opposition to the Monarchy, but has not pursued a republican agenda while leading the Labour Party.

Many ordinary Brits took to Twitter to wonder whether the marriage would mean a day off work, as it did for William’s marriage to Catherine in 2011.

Prince Harry marry her swiftly please I would like bank holiday — Lazarus (@ProfKumi) November 27, 2017

Give us the bank holiday or else — Owen Jones???? (@OwenJones84) November 27, 2017