Out of this world: A moon tree lands in southeast Ohio

Wayne National Forest employees assisted in the planting of the new moon tree at Wayne National Forest in Nelsonville. This sweetgum sapling will grow alongside several others species native to southeast Ohio.

Taking just a quick drive southeast from Columbus can bring you to a tree that left this world and returned. Through collaboration between the United States Forest Service and NASA, Wayne National Forest in Nelsonville is now home to a moon tree.

Moon trees originated when command module pilot Stuart Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, took hundreds of seeds into space on the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.

Fifty-one years later, in 2022, the Artemis 1 mission sent 1,500 seeds aboard the unmanned Orion, flying thousands of miles past the moon.

“We are the ones that provide the tree seedlings, so once the Artemis mission happened, they (NASA) had this opportunity for organizations around the country to apply to get a moon tree,” said Anna Owens, public affairs officer at Wayne National Forest. “We were one of the organizations that applied to get one.”

The application required an explanation of how the interested organization would benefit from having the moon tree and how this would benefit the surrounding community.

“Our selling point is that our headquarters is really close to Athens and the Hocking Hills area,” said Owens. “It’s really easily accessible for people from a lot of different communities to come and see the moon tree.”

Wayne National Forest's moon tree carries a tag with its formal and informal species names.

Even so, this was not a fast process. According to Owens, the application went out about a year ago, and Wayne National Forest's seedlings were in the first round to be received. Their sweetgum sapling was finally planted May 23 and brings a spectacular point of difference to the national forest.

“It’s not an everyday thing for sure — especially for a national forest,” said Owens. “You kind of think of us as having trees that were always on the earth, never really ones that went to space.”

