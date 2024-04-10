‘The world lost a true light;’ Man who pleaded guilty to deadly hit-&-run in Moraine learns sentence

The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine has taken a plea deal and is now serving his sentence.

Nicholas Debello pleaded guilty last week to one count of vehicular homicide from a bill of information, as well as one count each of tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident for his indictment.

Debello was the driver of a truck that hit and killed 20-year-old Emily Ryan in the construction zone of I-75 in Moraine almost exactly a year ago, on April 21, 2023.

“The world lost a true light, they really did when Emily left this world,” Jeffrey Ryan, Emily’s father, said. “There’s a hold that will never be filled.”

At Debello’s sentencing, a judge told him he’d spend one year behind bars. He was given credit for the two months of jail time he’s already served, so he’ll be released in 10 months. His driver’s license will also be suspended for five years.

“I don’t want to say there’s closure but it did help some, specifically when we heard him say guilty on that vehicular homicide charge,” Ryan said.

As we reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Ryan said the decision to take a plea agreement and not go to trial was difficult, but one the family felt was right.

“We were set for trial here in the next week or so and that, number one, that (would) just be tough to sit through in the first place. But number two, we know that there is a definite sentence,” he said. “We’re not – it’s not rolling the dice and so yeah, I believe – we believe it was the best decision we could make at the time based on circumstances.”

News Center 7 reached out to Debello’s attorney on Wednesday but did not hear back at the time of this report.