The world is laughing at us, says Trump

Donald Trump said America is “dying” and the “world is laughing at us” as he vowed to defeat Joe Biden after winning almost every state primary on Super Tuesday.

The former president called for an end to “migrant crime” in a victory speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort targeting the general election in November.

“Our cities are choking to death. Our states are dying. And frankly, our country is dying, and we’re going to make America great again – greater than ever before,” he said in off-the-cuff remarks during an uncharacteristically low energy appearance on stage.

It came as he swept almost every Republican primary vote in the US and on Tuesday night looked set to win all but one of the 15 states that voted, in a result that spelled doom for Nikki Haley’s presidential bid.

His wins included the two largest states in the primary contest, California and Texas, and brought him within touching distance of the number of delegates required to win the primary outright.

Ms Haley beat Mr Trump in the state of Vermont but fell short in other states she had hoped to win.

The former UN ambassador, who has remained in the race with little prospect of victory, watched the results in South Carolina with a group of aides.

Her campaign released a statement condemning Mr Trump’s call to unify the party and declined to drop out of the contest.

The results all but confirm a repeat of the 2020 presidential race between Mr Trump and Mr Biden.

After it became clear he had won almost all of the states voting on Tuesday, Mr Trump gave a disjointed speech, attacking Mr Biden over illegal migration, the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and fossil fuel production. Mr Trump did not mention Ms Haley.

The speech was received with cheers from supporters in the grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, who had watched the results pour in on Fox News channel.

Some wore ball gowns and suits paired with “Trump” baseball caps, while one tattooed fan showed off a “Make America Great Again” ring.

A Donald Trump fan wears a 'Make America Great Again' ring at the Super Tuesday election night watch part at Mar-a-Lago - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

Pledging to crack down on illicit border crossings, Mr Trump told supporters: “We’re going to stop them. We’re going to close our borders.

“We’re going to have to deport a lot of people, a lot of bad people, because our country can’t live like this.”

He claimed that “Biden migrant crime” had made the US the mockery of the world.

“It’s a new category of crime and it’s violent, where they’ll stand in the middle of a street and have fistfights with police officers,” he said.

“If they did that in their countries from where they came, they’d be killed instantly – instantly. They wouldn’t do that. So the world is laughing at us.”

Mr Trump refraining from using his trademark insults to attack Ms Haley, and signalled he hoped to bring the Republican Party together after months of bitter dispute over the GOP’s nomination for November’s election.

He said that “success” under his second administration would “unify this country and unify this party”.

“We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent and we want to have unity, and we’re going to have unity and it’s gonna happen very quickly,” he said.

Responding to the speech, a Haley campaign spokesman said she was “honoured to have received the support of millions of Americans across the country today”.

The spokesman added: “Unity is not achieved by simply claiming ‘we’re united’. Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump.

“That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters’ concerns will make the Republican Party and America better.”

Mr Trump’s speech saw him veer onto tangents on the Taliban (a “rough group”), the oil refining process and the origins of the “China virus”, as he spoke for almost 20 minutes without a teleprompter.

As they prepared to hear him speak, the crowd of supporters cheered every time a victory was declared.

The former president began the night claiming Virginia and North Carolina, shortly after the polls closed.

From there, the wins racked up: Oklahoma, Tennessee, Colorado, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Maine and Massachusetts all fell to Mr Trump.

The final blow came when Texas and California, the two biggest prizes of the night, were also declared for Mr Trump.

As the results were called, and the crowd of loyal supporters waited for Mr Trump to appear, his allies and advisers circulated the ballroom to tout the scale of his success.

Karoline Leavitt, a campaign spokesman, said the sweep of victories had left them “feeling really confident”.

“Tonight’s going to be an avalanche of delegates for president Trump and it’s one step closer to him becoming the official nominee of the Republican Party,” she told The Telegraph.

“We are already 100 per cent focused on taking the fight to Joe Biden and the Democrats in November.”

As Mr Trump finally took to the stage, hours into the party, one man shouted: “We love you!”

Throughout his speech, the crowd broke into chants of “USA, USA, USA”.

Mr Trump’s campaign performed worse than many polls had predicted, but did not dampen expectations he will win the primary in the next two weeks, reaching the 1,215 delegates required to ensure his victory at this summer’s Republican National Convention.

The final victory is expected to come on March 12, when Georgia, Mississippi and Washington will vote in their state primaries.

At the time of writing, results had not yet been reported from Alaska.

Mr Biden competed in the Democratic primaries and won all but one of his votes – losing only to the little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer in the US territory of American Samoa.

Mr Biden, who as the incumbent president had been expected to pick up almost all Democrat votes, nonetheless saw a disappointing result in Minnesota and Massachusetts after protests from liberal voters over the war in Gaza.

In a statement, he said the primaries had given American voters a “clear choice” in November’s election, between “chaos division and darkness” and economic “progress”.

“[Mr Trump] is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people,” he said.

Kamala Harris, the vice president, said Super Tuesday was an “energising moment for our campaign” and that Mr Trump “poses a fundamental threat to our democracy”.