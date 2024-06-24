World’s largest locomotive stopping in the wests largest rail yard

(FOX40.COM) — The City of Roseville is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for railroad royalty as Big Boy No. 4014 prepares its Summer 2024 tour.

In April, FOX40 reported that Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive will be making a day-long stop in Roseville as part of the “Big Boy Westward Bound” tour.

As one of the premier railroad cities on the West Coast and hosting the largest rail yard in the West, Roseville is dipping into its rail heritage with special events and exhibits.

Big Boy is scheduled to arrive in Roseville on July 12 and the city will be kicking off its events at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13.

Rotary plows, spreaders and flangers: The tools used to clear snow from railroad tracks

At the Vernon Street Town Square, in the heart of downtown Roseville, there will be live music, food trucks, a splash pad, a farmers market and a kid’s zone.

Special old west performances will also be carried out by the Black Flag Gang, who has also performed during “Gold Rush Days” in Old Sacramento, Colfax Railroad Days and the Folsom Railfest.

In Roseville’s historic old town district, the Carnegie Museum, named after railroad tycoon Andrew Carnegie, will be hosting a special exhibit on the Big Boy.

The Roseville Historical Society, housed in the Carnegie Museum, has several items related to Roseville’s decades-long rail history, including shrapnel from the 1973 railyard explosion.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.