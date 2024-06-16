World Giraffe Day brings awareness to the endangered animals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s World Giraffe Day and the Topeka Zoo is celebrating.

Kids at the zoo, received giraffe ears to wear around the zoo as well as getting to see some things up close including bones, hair and a skull.

27 News got to speak to the Giraffe Zookeeper team on the importance of celebrating these endangered animals.

“Giraffe are an endangered species,” Shannon Trainer said. “So making sure that people and guests are able to celebrate them is really, really important.”

If you missed your opportunity today to get up close to the giraffes, the zoo is offering free feedings Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

