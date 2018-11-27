World’s First Gene-Edited Babies Could Set Genetic Science Backward, Experts Worry

Ethicists and medical experts in the U.S. say that the use of gene editing to make babies resistant to HIV infection is a step too far ― and could be a step back for genetic science.

News broke early Monday morning that Chinese scientist He Jiankui altered the genetic code of two embryos to make them resistant to HIV, and then transferred them to a woman who later gave birth to two girls ― twin sisters.

Related Video: Scientist Says He Created First Gene-Edited Babies

While his claims have yet to be verified, He says that one baby has two sets of the altered CCR5 gene, which he hopes will prevent HIV from being able to enter her cells if she were to ever come in contact with the virus. The other baby only appears to have one set of altered CCR5 genes, which may not protect her completely from HIV infection but may extend her life if she were to become infected.

While He is trying to present his findings as a boon for the HIV community, researchers and bioethicists in the U.S. say the announcement has left them baffled and concerned.

HIV researchers are interested in gene editing, but not the way He did it, said Paul Volberding, co-director of the University of California, San Francisco Gladstone Center for AIDS Research.



We don’t yet know the risks, and here healthy, uninfected people are being used.

Paul Volberding, co-director of the University of California, San Francisco Gladstone Center for AIDS Research

“I’m very interested in ways that gene editing might be employed in attempting to cure HIV infection, but its use to prevent infection seems seriously misguided,” Volberding said. “HIV infection can easily be prevented with antiretroviral drugs.”

And given that treatments and therapies already exist to prevent HIV transmission from parent to child, he finds it “very troubling” that scientists would put these babies through these untested methods.

“We don’t yet know the risks, and here healthy, uninfected people are being used,” Volberding said.

Some of these risks include the yet-unknown consequences of permanently altering a gene, which would then get passed on to subsequent generations. For example, The Associated Press, which broke the story, notes that people with abnormal CCR5 genes are more prone to dying from the flu and contracting West Nile Virus.

He Jiankui, the scientist who claims he altered the genes of two embryos to make them more resistant to HIV before transferring them into a woman. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

Globally, the world’s scientists agree that while “germline” gene editing ― alterations in gamete cells or embryos that will be passed down to future generations ― may one day be a part of our society, it would be irresponsible to use it in human beings until techniques have been deemed safe and effective, and until there is a “broad societal consensus” about how it should be used.

These principles were outlined in the world’s first International Summit on Human Gene Editing, held in 2015, and they generally hew to other countries’ laws on gene editing. In the U.S., Congress banned the use of federal money for experiments in gene editing on human embryos, and the FDA is banned from approving clinical trials that involve the same.

Nita Farahany, a bioethicist and director of the Duke Initiative for Science & Society, says that she isn’t surprised to learn that a scientist has flouted global conventions to move forward with the gene editing of healthy embryos to create pregnancies and births.