World Energy GH2 hydrogen project gets provincial approval, but it comes with dozens of conditions

A wind plant in Nova Scotia. The role of wind power, which is one of the cheapest sources of energy, is set to dramatically expand in a net-zero emissions future.

World Energy GH2 wind-hydrogen project has taken another step toward the construction phase. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

World Energy GH2's plan to put put hundreds of windmills on the west coast of Newfoundland is one step closer to becoming a reality after the provincial government approved its environmental impact statement on Tuesday.

But the approval of the project comes with a list of conditions, Environment Minister Bernard Davis told reporters.

In late October, Davis said the province needed more information from World Energy GH2's environmental assessment submission before it could decide on the future of the proposed wind energy project.

In January, the company released a document that aimed to address the government's concerns. It was followed by a two-month period for the public to raise their concerns.

"We've looked at those concerns, we've looked at jurisdictions across the country [and] put the best of conditions in place that we can to mitigate any of those concerns that people have," Davis said Tuesday.

"What I can say is that this has been through the legislatively governed process that we have through the environmental assessment file."

World Energy GH2 will have approximately 60 conditions it has to meet, said Davis. The conditions relate to the pre-construction period, construction period and the criteria that has to be met for the duration of the project's lifespan, such as water and noise monitoring.

The company also still has to obtain licences and permits before construction can start and there will be a community liaison committee put in place for public and government oversight.

Environment Minister Bernard Davis says World Energy GH2 has cleared the environmental assessment stage but still has other conditions it must meet. (Patrick Butler/radio-canada)

There is also consideration for how moving heavy equipment across the province could negatively impact infrastructure, Davis said. The company will have to submit a plan in order to ensure bridges and roads can handle the weight.

"I see it as an opportunity, as well, for enhancements of infrastructure in those areas," Davis said. "They're going to have to expand some of the infrastructure that doesn't exist in some of these rural parts of the province."

Looking forward

Tuesday marked the end of World Energy GH2's second attempt at getting the province's approval for the project.

As part of Project Nujio'qonik, World Energy GH2 is looking to build over 300 wind turbines on the Port au Port Peninsula and in the Codroy Valley, and a hydrogen-ammonia plant in Stephenville.

Davis said as a MHA and a constituent, he can see the economic benefits of wind-hydrogen projects but he also has to look beyond that.

"As an environment minister, I love the idea of hydrogen … as the new battery for the world. I love that idea. But as the environment minister I have to also make sure that we protect the environment and mitigate as many of the concerns as we possibly can from the people and from the government agencies," he said.

"I'm a good judge of the environmental impacts of the project. From the economic standpoint, that's a different department."

