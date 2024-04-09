World comes to Ashtabula to see eclipse

Apr. 9—Johan Van der Beek and Joanna Plug traveled more than 6,000 miles to see the eclipse and ended up on the shores of Lake Erie at Walnut Beach.

As the light disappeared and the skies turned dark Van der Beek went to a knee and asked for Plug's hand in marriage. She said yes.

Like many of the hundreds of people who ended up on Walnut Beach the couple, traveling with two of his children, weren't originally aiming for Ashtabula.

"We would have gone to Buffalo, but we saw the weather was better here," he said.

Another couple, from Germany, also ended up at Kent State Ashtabula campus area residents reported.

As the sky went dark, cheers from people all around the beach came together as one with the steady beat of a drum circle in the background at Walnut Beach.

Visitors from all over the United States were also on hand at various spots throughout Ashtabula County.

Andrew Valentino of Myerstown, Pa., had been planing for the eclipse since 2017 when he went to Tennessee to video the event.

"I love astronomy — sometimes it makes me cry," he said.

Valentino had five cameras set up on the beach to photograph the eclipse and Van der Beek proposing. He said he came to Ashtabula partially because of comparatively cheap hotel options.

"It was the only place I could find a hotel that [wouldn't break his budget]," Valentino said.

When the totality kicked in, a young boy expressed how different things were.

"It was warm, now it's cold," he said as the sun went away for just short of four minutes.

Matthew Garvenus of Ashtabula took the time to practice his juggling on the beach amidst the huge crowd.

"I came here not expecting this many people," he said.

Boats and kayaks were also watching the eclipse from just off shore at Walnut Beach.

"That was amazing. It was wonderful. I was a very last-minute decision. ... It was worth the drive," said a woman from Zelienople, Pa., who came to Ashtabula with her husband and son.

Paul and Marti Gavureau from suburban Philadelphia and ended up in Ashtabula because of the weather.

"I'm impressed with your town. ...Everybody has been friendly," Marti Gavureau said.

Aaron Manns from Greensburg, Pa., said he came to Ashtabula because it wasn't as crowded as bigger cities like Erie.

Lake Shore Park was already packed more than 90 minutes before the total eclipse and cars from at least nine states were visible.

A cooperative effort between the village of Jefferson, Jefferson Area Local Schools and Henderson Public Library led to hundreds of people watching the eclipse at Giddings Park.

Martha Banks, a former resident of Jefferson now living in Mount Vernon, drove north for the eclipse.

"We thought we'd get a better [viewing]," she said.

Bob Strabala of Madison, Wisc., came to Jefferson because it was in the path of totality and not far from his grandchildren in the Pittsburgh area. He said he belongs to the Madison Astronomy Society and members were going to be watching at locations all over the country and reporting their results.

Jon Paul Robles, and his son Jon Luke, 12, both of Youngstown, came up with Jefferson as the best spot to viewing after extensive research.

"We were looking at [weather] conditions and this seemed like the most favorable," Robles said.

He said his son had been working on the Internet for several weeks to come up with the site.

Food trucks and music were featured in Jefferson as people set up their lawn chairs throughout the park.

SPIRE Academy also held an all day eclipse event. "We're happy with the turnout," said Sara Lampela, director of business development for the academy.

Kari Patterson of Chicago said she was happy to find the event. "This facility is perfect for our kids," she said.

Northern Virginia resident Laney Beth was happy to find the event as well. "We found an Airbnb in Geneva that was not insanely priced. It's just down the street so it was just a happy coincidence," she said.