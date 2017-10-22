World champion Stuhec set to miss Olympics after ACL tear

TYROL, Austria (AP) — World champion skier Ilka Stuhec is almost certainly out of next year's Winter Olympics after seriously injuring her knee in a training incident.

The 26-year-old Stuhec tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria on Sunday.

The Slovenian will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Stuhec posted a photo on Twitter after the crash along with the words "unfortunately this was one of my last starts for a few months. Sad and angry at the moment, but motivated to get back."

The recovery time from an ACL tear is normally around six months. The Olympics run from Feb. 9 to 25 in Pyeongchang.

As well as winning the world championship in downhill this year, Stuhec also clinched the World Cup downhill and Alpine combined titles as well as finishing runner-up in the overall and super-G standings.