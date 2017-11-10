World champion Germany held by experimental England to 0-0

Germany's Leroy Sane, right, controls the ball under pressure from England's Harry Maguire during the international friendly soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — World champion Germany was held to by an experimental England to 0-0 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday as the teams prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

Jesse Lingard missed the target in stoppage time at the end of the game as England failed to score at home for the first time since 2013.

Five England players made their debuts and coped despite losing Phil Jones, the most inexperienced player, 25 minutes into the defender's 24th appearance.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, one of the England newcomers, made key saves from Timo Werner in the first half as Germany's seven-match winning run was halted.

German counterpart Marc-Andre Ter Stegen dived to block a header from Jamie Vardy in the second half in front of more than 81,000 fans in north London.