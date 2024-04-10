World Central Kitchen says separate incident ‘gravely injured’ Gaza worker on day seven others killed

Amro, a humanitarian aid worker with World Central Kitchen, was “gravely injured” in an Israeli airstrike , the aid group said on Wednesday (World Central Kitchen)

An aid worker with World Central Kitchen was “gravely injured” in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque just minutes before the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed seven workers with the organisation earlier this month, the aid group said.

The aid worker, identified as a Palestinian man named Amro, was injured in an airstrike on the al-Bashir Mosque in Deir al-Balah in Gaza, World Central Kitchen said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The strike came just fifteen minutes before the IDF launched a series of three strikes on a clearly-marked World Central Kitchen convoy, killing seven humanitarian aid workers. Israel’s military has since called the strikes a mistake.

Israel’s bombardment has killed over 33,400 people since 7 October, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

The Independent has contacted the IDF for comment.

