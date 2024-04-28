World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid work after death of staff

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid organization said on Sunday it would resume operations in the Gaza Strip four weeks after seven of its staff members died in an Israeli aerial attack.

"We have been forced to make a decision: stop feeding altogether during one of the worst hunger crises ever, ending our operation that accounted for 62% of all International non-governmental organization aid, or keep feeding knowing that aid, aid workers, and civilians are being intimidated and killed," WCK said in a statement released on Sunday.

The seven WCK staff members died on April 1, when Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drones targeted three vehicles carrying them. They had left the warehouse in Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF described the drone strikes as a "grave mistake" resulting from mistaken identification.

WCK said that it would continue to seek answers and press for change to protect WCK and other workers. "Our demand for an impartial and international investigation remains," it said.

It said it would continue to get as much food into Gaza as possible, whether by land, air, or sea. It had 276 trucks with almost 8 million meals ready to enter through the Rafah crossing in the south, along with trucks from Jordan, and was exploring supplying from the sea, it said.