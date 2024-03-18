World Bank to Provide Egypt With Over $6 Billion in Support

(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank said Monday it plans on providing more than $6 billion in support to Egypt over the coming three years, marking the latest effort to shore up the North African nation’s economy.

Half of the financing will be support to the government, while the rest will be directed to the private sector, the World Bank said in a statement. The announcement came a day after the European Union pledged over $8 billion in assistance to Egypt, with the support to run from 2024-2027.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said last week the World Bank would provide his country with $3 billion in budget support, as part of a $20 billion aid package led by the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier this month, Egyptian authorities enacted a long-awaited currency flotation and carried out the nation’s biggest-ever interest rate hike — moves that helped secure an expanded $8 billion IMF program.

