World's largest Ford collection sells in epic 10-hour auction!

Every single vehicle in the world's largest collection of Fords was sold on-site at the Den Hartogh Museum in the Netherlands on June 23, making €6,157,353.



The Bonhams auction, held by four auctioneers, lasted a marathon ten hours, resulting in a 100% sale of the more than 300 lots, consisting of everything Ford from 1900s tourers to snowmobiles. More than 500 people registered to bid, with successful bids coming in from countries as far afield as New Zealand and the US.



See also...

* Meanwhile in the USA... another huge Ford collection sells!

* Feel inspired? Here's how to buy a Ford Model T

* Classic Fords for sale







The ex-William F Harrah and Imperial Palace Collection 1905 Ford Model B Side Entrance Tonneau (above) inspired the longest bidding exchange of the sale, eventually achieving the world record price of €419,750, more than seven times its estimate.







The 1906 Ford Model K Open Tourer (above) sold for €345,000 to a buyer in the room after fierce bidding, and the 1903 Ford Model A Open Tourer doubled its estimate at €143,750.







The remarkable 1930 Ford Model A Snowmobile (pictured below) achieved €87,400.







‘We were bowled over by today’s result,' said Rupert Banner, group motoring director and one of the auctioneers for the sale. 'A 100% sold auction is a rare occurrence, especially one with such a vast quantity of lots. It was a pleasure to be able to find new owners for vehicles that had been treasured for so long. The result shows that the enthusiasm for veteran and vintage vehicles remains strong and that the Ford and Lincoln marques still have a global appeal.



Other highlights included:

* 1906 Ford Model F 16hp Twin Cylinder Side Entrance Tonneau: €94,300

* 1904 Ford Model C 10hp Two/Four Seater Side Entrance Tonneau: €89,700

* 1930 Lincoln Model L Seven Passenger Tourer: €80,500

* 1912 Ford Model T Landaulette: €69,000