Workshops highlight hurricane, beach, drug safety

Multiple local organizations are partnering for a pair of summer safety workshops in Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

The workshops, scheduled for the Wednesdays of June 13 and June 20, will include information on hurricane preparedness, water/beach safety and prescription drug tips.

The first event will be held in Pensacola at Jubilee Church, and the second will be in Gulf Breeze at the Gulf Breeze Community Center.

Pensacola summer safety event

The event will be June 13 at 'The Table' of Jubilee Church, 275 W. Airport Blvd., Unit B, Pensacola. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6-7 p.m. and include presentations and a Q&A session.

The presenters are:

Hurricane preparedness - Escambia County Emergency Management

Water/Beach safety - Pensacola Beach Lifeguards

Prescription drug tips - CDAC

Gulf Breeze summer safety event

The event will be June 20 at the Gulf Breeze Community Center, 800 Shoreline Drive. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and include presentations and a Q&A session.

Hurricane preparedness - Santa Rosa County Emergency Management

Water/Beach safety - Navarre Beach Beach Lifeguards

Prescription drug tips - CDAC

The event is sponsored by CDAC, Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church and the Baptist Health Care Faith Health Network.

