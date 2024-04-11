Works board approves contract for ex-city engineer

MUNCIE, Ind. — Adam Leach, former city engineer for Mayor Dan Ridenour's administration, was hired this week as a contract employee while the city searches for his full-time replacement.

A contract with Leach was approved Wednesday by the city's board of works, according to a news release.

On April 1, Leach, who had worked for the city since November 2021, accepted a remote position with WSP Global Inc. He will "be staying in the Muncie community, and will continue to consult with the city on the projects that have already been started," the release stated.

Muncie Civic Theatre to stage 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Muncie Civic Theatre will present "Fiddler on the Roof" on its Mainstage on April 12-14, 19-21 and 25-28.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The production is rated PG.

For tickets and more information, go online to www.munciecivic.org or call 765) 288-PLAY.

Co-founder of cultural development firm to speak

Malina Simone Bacon, co-founder of the Indianapolis-based cultural development firm and creative agency “GANGGANG,” will be a featured speaker at Ball State University from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Pruis Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

In her lecture, Bacon, a 2004 Ball State graduate, will explore the "global caste system" with her talk titled, “The World, According to Mali,” organized by the College of Fine Arts’ Inclusive Excellence Committee.

Bacon is "known for articulating early learnings on love-based systems as the common denominator of, and the greatest strategy toward, human sustainability," according to a news release.

The main focus of GANGGANG is on "changing the underrepresentation of creatives of color by producing more culture, beauty, and equity across cities," the release said.

Applicants sought for emergency food, shelter funding

Delaware County has been awarded $43,449 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Delaware County are to be distributed among the local programs run by a Delaware County based panel of service agencies in the area.

To be eligible, local agencies must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government, and eligible to receive federal funds.

Applications must be submitted online — www.heartofindiana.org/efsp — by the end of day on Wednesday, April 17, to be considered for funding.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-city engineer hired as contract employee