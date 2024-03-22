'Works of art': Turkey Run showcases classic-car love at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH — Amid early rain drops, Joe Wiggins completes a quick inspection of his 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, among the early-bird arrivals on opening day of the 34th Spring Turkey Run classic-car show at Daytona International Speedway.

Wiggins, 62, who works for a site development company, has been making the commute from his home in Plant City to Daytona Turkey Runs, both the spring and fall editions, for roughly 20 years. The reason?

“A love of cars,” he said, gesturing to the eye-catching Mayan red paint job on his classic Trans Am. “They don’t build ‘em like this anymore. How old is this car? 45 years old? I find it hard to believe that the cars they are building today will have the same following 45 years from now.

Rain didn't spoil the show for many who came for the opening of the 34th annual Spring Turkey Run at Daytona International Speedway. "These cars are a work of art," said. The event runs through Sunday.

“These cars are works of art,” he said. “They really are.”

Sunshine expected for Turkey Run's closing day

Thousands of those customized classic creations pack the Speedway’s mammoth infield during the Turkey Run, a three-day event that concludes on Sunday. Although cloudy skies were in the Daytona Beach forecast on Friday and Saturday, the sun is expected to dominate on Sunday’s closing day.

Besides some 5,000 collectible show cars on display, the Turkey Run also showcases some 1,500 customized vehicles for sale by owners in the Car Corral. Those looking for parts for a classic beauty can browse wares both mechanical and aesthetic offered by more than 2,000 vendors at the swap meet.

More than 5,000 classic cars are on display at the 34th Spring Turkey Run at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

Those vendors include Dick Johnson, better known as the Strapman, a Turkey Run swap meet fixture for roughly 30 years.

Johnson, 72, travels with his wife, Netti, from their home in St. Paul, Minnesota, to more than 40 classic-car shows annually in the couple’s converted commercial bus, equipped with a hydraulic lift to unload an inventory of custom manufactured 1-inch and 2-inch tie-down straps, lifting slings and other items.

“This is a good show,” he said, adding that it ranks just below the fall Turkey Run among his list of top shows nationally. “Everybody knows the Turkey Run — and everybody knows the Strapman.”

For one couple, Turkey Run is a bucket-list trip

A Turkey Run visit ranks as a bucket list item for Harold and Lottie Hutchison, of Jackson, Kentucky, a city about an hour outside Lexington. The coupled timed their Daytona Beach vacation around the event.

“We just always wanted to check it out,” said Harold, 53, a construction company manager. At home, he owns a stable of collectible cars that include a 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, a 1968 Impala, 1968 Camaro and 1966 Chevelle.

It’s an infatuation that he developed during a long-ago stint working at an auto parts store, he said.

“I grew up around a bunch of old men and that’s all they fooled with, classic cars,” he said. “I used to own a bunch more, but I sold them all.”

On Sunday’s closing day, events feature the annual 2 p.m. Classic Car Parade Lap around the Speedway track. For those with classic cars, it’s included in the event’s participant fee.

Daily spectator admission is $15 Saturday; $10 on Sunday. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Visit turkeyrun.com for details.

