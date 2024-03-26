Is your workplace worthy of recognition? Last call for nominations of RI's top workplaces

If you are proud of where you work, there is still time to earn some applause for your employer as one of Rhode Island's Top Workplaces.

For the first time, The Providence Journal will honor high-quality workplace culture in the state. Any organization with at least 35 employees in Rhode Island is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline has been extended to May 10. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to https://www.providencejournal.com/nominate or call (401) 226-0749.

To qualify for a Rhode Island Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces in a 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through June.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn a coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the last year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.'"

