Working outdoors during a heat wave can be unbearable

Jun. 20—It doesn't need to be a record 99 degrees for these folks to have the hottest jobs during the New Hampshire summer. But this record heat wave doesn't help.

From paving Manchester roads to maintaining the fields and runways of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, to walking a 15-mile postal route, everything is harder when it's hotter, but those jobs are plenty hot even when it's just 80.

Manchester broke another record Thursday, with a high of 99 degrees and outdoor workers faced a heat index of 106, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high temperature was 98 degrees, set in 1953.

Adam Gill, a highway supervisor who has been at Manchester Public Works since 2014, has worked in 100-plus degrees many times and he's had to learn a few tricks to keep himself and his crew cool. He recommends terry cloth rags soaked in icy water, cooling hats with high SPF ratings, and breaking for lunch during the peak heat of the day.

"We've been out there doing a lot of sweating," Gill said. "We try to hydrate, take it easy if we can, have bottled water cases and ice, and duck into the shade when we can."

Manchester DPW tries to avoid paving of its more than 400 miles of public roads and 250 miles of sidewalks when it gets into the high-90s. Working with asphalt that's 280 degrees to 325 degrees when it's delivered on site is daunting for crews of up to eight workers at a time. Raking is the toughest job, he said.

Gill's boss, Chief of Street Operations James Ramos, said on a 95-degree day the temperature behind a paver or roller can get up to 120 degrees as heat radiates off the fresh black top. Once it gets up to 95 degrees, they avoid paving altogether, Ramos said.

Both said they take pride in their work for the people of Manchester and love seeing a job completed, but they'd rather work in 80 degrees or lower.

Cutting brush, doing prep work for paving, moving barricades or grading is exhaustive enough when it's cool, so during summer, they provide cases of water and ice, and do frequent health safety checks for their crews.

At Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Director of Aviation Ted Kitchens said he takes extra steps during heat waves to protect his workers, including having all outside work done first thing in the morning, and inside work done during the hottest hours.

"It's obviously something that we monitor," he said. "What we normally do is flip the day around so all outside work is done when it's cooler. Then we do training or equipment work inside. We don't want to put anyone in the hospital."

He said he also instructs managers to allow more frequent breaks than usual and tries to educate workers.

"We tell everyone that if you're waiting until you're thirsty to drink, you're already behind it," Kitchens said.

He manages about 40 people over multiple shifts outdoors, indoors, day and night.

"We haven't had much of a break the last few days. It's not like it's 60 degrees at night," he said.

Airports have several regulations in the field, such as keeping the grass shorter than 6 inches so it doesn't become a habitat for birds and critters. So, they're sometimes forced to mow in the morning as soon as it's light.

The heat indices have reached 104 or 105 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this week, so you won't find anyone mowing or out in the open near the runway, taxiway or apron, he said.

The good news this week is most of the flights have been in the morning and evening. He estimated about half of the flights are during cooler hours, and that can give baggage workers and others a nice respite.

Luckily, the busiest days this week were also Monday and Friday, missing the hottest days midweek.

Max Henry, a postal carrier in Manchester, was out doing his route around 1 p.m. near the corner of Wilson and Spruce streets. He stopped to wipe his brow while taking a breather on a covered porch, then moved back down the street.

He had just completed about 5 miles of his 15-mile daily route. Carriers park their trucks and have to walk up to each house to deliver the mail in the more densely populated streets of the city. That means, carrying the load of mail and as much water as he can before returning to the truck.

Henry said he has already lost about 35 pounds this season.

Members of a road construction team for GMI Asphalt of Belmont took their lunch break under the shade of a tree on Wilson Street in Manchester. They said it's important to take strategic breaks under a nice leafy canopy, especially during the peak heat in the middle of the day.

Although they're now used to the heat, they can't wait for fall.

dpierce@unionleader.com