‘Working diligently’: Suspects in serious stabbing near South Station identified, police say

The suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing near South Station over the weekend that left a person with l9ife-threatening injuries have been identified, MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday.

“Both subjects have been identified. TPD is working diligently to place into custody,” MBTA Transit Police wrote on social media.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 125 Summer Street in downtown Boston on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. They were last said to be in critical condition.

­Transit police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in the stabbing in the hope someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information on the individuals in question or their whereabouts is urged to call Transit police at 617-222-1050.

