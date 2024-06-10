Working to climb the Main Street ladder

Jun. 10—Discover Downtown Washington is looking for some help from the public as the organization tries to move up the Indiana Main Street ladder. The Washington group is part of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs Downtown Affiliate Network but is trying to become an official Indiana Main Street community.

"To get to that point there are a lot of stipulations we have to meet," said Amber Warden with Discover Downtown Washington. "That involves support for our downtown merchants, programs and grants for our merchants, events, a whole plethora of events for our downtown."

Discover Downtown made that pitch to move up last year, but it was turned down. Now, a new application is underway to become part of the Aspiring Indiana Main Street Program. The effort now has qualified the organization for the Indiana Main Street Technical Assistance Program. The program helps communities to set strategic priorities for downtown revitalization based on the local vision for the Main Street area.

"What that is that OCRA comes in for an entire day," says Warden. "They meet with local community individuals, city officials, county officials, a whole mix of individuals in our community. They gather information on what they expect of us and how they perceive we are doing in hosting events and providing services. They are gathering information on how our downtown is doing, how it looks.

Warden says to get the project moving, Discover Downtown is asking residents to fill out a survey and get it sent to OCRA.

"It is really important we push that survey out, and people complete them because we have to turn in 200 survey responses for them to even begin looking at our community," she said. "We really believe if we can get through the technical assistance program., we can reapply and move up to the next step."

Between the construction of the Commons, the façade program and a new mural, there are positive changes underway in downtown Washington that are beginning to get noticed.

"Out-of-towners are telling us your downtown looks so beautiful, so quaint, it's a lot of positive comments that we didn't hear before," said Warden. "People are seeing the changes. We are getting positive feedback to the farmer's market. People like the changes and the events."

The goal remains getting into the upper levels of the Indiana Main Street programs and then benefiting from what they have to offer.

"It's all baby steps to get to the Indiana Main Street level. Once we get there, we will get so many more grant opportunities, networking opportunities," said Warden. "We can tap in on what other communities are doing and what is working there and learning from that, so that we don't have to reinvent the wheel."

The surveys have been out for about a week and officials estimate there have been about 50 people responding.

"The responses go directly to OCRA," she said. "We are guessing how many people have offered a response, but we still need a lot more people to fill those out and submit them. The responses need to come before our technical assistance meeting and that will come sometime after August."

Some people will look at the survey's as just another ask for opinions and information, but Warden says that each survey represents a new chance to make the community better.

"I know people get fatigued with having to answer surveys. They get tired of hearing what do you like, what do you hate about it. I get it," she said. "Change cannot happen until you know what you want. Every time we seek a grant to improve downtown, they require a survey to produce public input. The questions may sound the same year after year, but they are being asked in response to a new opportunity to improve the town."