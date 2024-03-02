Working has become pointless in high-tax Tory Britain

To be remembered as a true reformer the Chancellor needs to enact changes in taxation that get Britons back to work - REUTERS/Hollie Adams

As we approach Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget there is a debate to be had about his priorities for tax cuts.

There is much he could do to restore the value of the personal allowance threshold after Rishi Sunak ceased indexing it to inflation in 2020.

That would bring some relief, especially to the lowest paid taxpayers, but it comes with one political problem for the Tories – does it lodge enough in the public’s collective mind that they are better off?

Would it not be better to cut rates of personal taxes instead, and in doing so reward taxpayers for helping the Government’s finances recover from the heavy public spending they committed to beyond even the pandemic?

It is far easier to get good headlines from a two or three pence reduction of a tax rate rather than from a change to the threshold at which taxes are paid.

If the Chancellor is also looking for improved economic growth – and he should be – he could do worse than cutting our onerous and dysfunctional marginal tax rates – that is the highest rate of tax that is paid on earnings.

It is called the marginal rate because it is that rate which influences taxpayers to work harder or longer.

Increasing numbers of taxpayers are choosing to work less or retire early, because work doesn’t pay in high tax Britain.

For the lowest paid taxpayer the marginal rate is only the basic rate, but for the hugely increased number of higher paid taxpayers their marginal rate will be the top bands of tax – cutting only the basic rate will be less of an incentive to them.

If the Chancellor wants to encourage greater economic activity – and possibly raise greater tax revenues from higher earners – he needs to make sure that in his spread of tax cuts he cuts the higher tax bands to deliver the growth that raises everyone’s boats.

The top rates of UK tax are widely misunderstood. For those not paying them the assumption is the published rates are 20p basic rate, 40p higher rate and 45p additional rate – but this ignores that for every £2 earned above £100,000 the personal allowance of £12,570 is reduced by £1.

This creates the absurdity of those earning between £100,000 and £125,140 moving from a published rate of 40p into an effective rate of 60p until there is no allowance left, at which point they have already crossed the 45p threshold and start paying that.

Leaving aside national insurance the real rates people pay are therefore 20p, 40p, 60p and 45p. This is beyond stupid.

Currently, what this means is if taxpayers earn £100,000 and get a £10,000 pay increase, they will lose at least an astonishing 60pc of the rise (£6,000) to income tax.

If, however, those same taxpayers earn £130,000 and get a similar £10,000 pay increase, they will lose “only” £4,500 to income tax through the 45pc rate.

Part of the problem is the threshold for the removal of the personal allowance has stayed at £100,000 ever since Labour’s then chancellor Alastair Darling introduced his tax trap in 2009.

Indexed for inflation it should be around £150,000 today.

Changing this ridiculous abnormality would incentivise those caught in the trap to improve their incomes and can, through the re-establishment of incentives, lead to higher revenues for the Treasury.

The bizarre and irrational effects of malicious tax policies don’t just hit high earners, there is a similar impact on the phasing out of child benefits to those earning between £50,000 and £60,000 – imposing a marginal rate of 51pc on a taxpaying parent with one child and a 59pc marginal rate on a taxpaying parent with two children.

Even more cruel is that in a two earner household it takes only one earner to breach the £50,000 level to start losing the benefit, but two parents earning £49,999 (a total household income of £99,998) would see no child benefit lost.

This unjust jape was the work of George Osborne in 2013, showing that when it comes to inventing tax traps Labour has no monopoly – but then the Conservatives have aped many Labour policies since they came to power in 2010.

Other marginal rates that act as disincentives to work harder, improve productivity and take home more pay involve student loan repayments, the pension tax relief taper, removal of universal credit – and now the loss of thirty hours of free childcare to any individual parent earning £1 over £100,000.

An earner with two qualifying children could lose £14,999 – yet for two parents earning £100,000 (a total of £200,000) there would be no loss of benefit.

To give everyone an improved marginal rate – and to brand it as such by arguing in favour of delivering incentives to everyone for economic growth – the Chancellor should consider a package that lowers all the rates by at least a penny but also abolishes the Darling and Osborne tax traps so lower marginal tax rates can start to reward hard work.

If he wants to be remembered as a truly reforming Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt could do worse than focusing on cutting marginal tax rates, abolishing as many tax traps as possible.

