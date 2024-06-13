Working 4 You: CareLink addresses transportation service issues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A local nonprofit that provides transportation for seniors has run into problems being able to book rides.

It’s a ride to the doctor’s office that one man says he needed but had to cancel when he couldn’t schedule a transportation pick-up.

As people drive around Little Rock, 72-year-old Fred Williamson says he doesn’t have that option.

“I gave up driving in 2016 on account of my eyes,” Williamson said.

Williamson says he is legally blind, has no car, no kids and no family members who could be a constant help.

“We don’t have any way to get to the doctors and stuff like that,” he said.

He also says he turned to get help from the nonprofit CareLink, which provides seniors across central Arkansas a variety of services like transportation.

“I usually use it no more than 2-3 times a month when I did use it,” Williamson said.

But in recent months, Williamson says there’s been an ongoing problem.

“They said no booking available. I gave up at that time and I canceled my appointment. I’m a diabetic number 2,” Williamson goes on to say, “I need these doctor’s appointments.”

Michelle Gilbert, Vice President of Development for CareLink says demand is growing but there’s a big issue they’re seeing.

“In January of 2021 to offer a full-service transportation program we were really excited to do that but unfortunately the funding that is available is insufficient to meet the great need,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert says state and federal funding made the transportation program possible but with some funding ending or stagnant, their service is decreasing.

“We would be happy to do an infinite number of trips for the seniors in our community if the funding was available,” Gilbert said.

The solution Gilbert says is for them to get more funding but that’s not easy. Williamson says he feels stuck.

Gilbert says they provided close to 60,000 trips last year but will have to connect some callers to other agencies this year.

Williamson says he will keep on trying and lean on who he can.

“I hope the future improves, I hope I make some appointments,” Williamson said.

Gilbert says they hope for more funding to help ensure the future of the transportation program.

