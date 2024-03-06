Workforce Wednesday with Pam Regan: Upcoming Job Fair
Workforce Wednesday with Pam Regan: Upcoming Job Fair
Workforce Wednesday with Pam Regan: Upcoming Job Fair
Job openings decreased slightly in January as a resilient labor market continues to rebalance.
RiffRaff Games has announced Sleight of Hand, a noir stealth game from Framed's creator. It should be available in 2025.
Subscribers should expect even more price hikes to Paramount+ as streaming platforms try to reach profitability.
The SEC voted on Wednesday to require public companies to report a portion of their greenhouse gas emissions and their exposure to risks from climate change. The rules will require certain companies to report their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, those that result from direct operations and energy use, but omits Scope 3 emissions, or pollution that they generate indirectly, including throughout their supply chains or when customers use their products or services. While the new rules do not apply to privately held companies like startups, they do create opportunities for those focused on the carbon tracking, accounting, and management space.
NYCB's stock tumbled again Wednesday following a report that it is seeking to raise capital, highlighting the many challenges facing the commercial real estate lender.
Abercrombie & Fitch posted another banner year after the stock soared 390% over the past 12 months.
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a long-awaited rule requiring US public companies to disclose climate risks as well as Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Russell Wilson had an 11-19 record as a starter in his two seasons with the Broncos.
Nikki Haley suspended her Republican presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for former President Donald Trump's rematch with President Biden, the Democrat who beat him in 2020.
In an e-mail exchange, Babylon Micro-Farms CEO Alexander Oleson tells me “we’ll have these in every school and apartment one day.” It’s a nice vision, and really the level of belief/commitment required to run a startup -- particularly in a field as oft-fraught at vertical farming. As nice as it would be to set up my very own vertical farm in my Queens apartment, that dream will probably have to wait a decade or to (or at least until I leverage my tech reporter job into the inevitable fame and fortune).
Fed Chair Jerome Powell plans to tell lawmakers Wednesday that interest rate cuts are likely in 2024 but that the central bank will proceed cautiously as it evaluates whether inflation is cooling appropriately.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
The Warriors went 3-1 without Andrew Wiggins last week while he was dealing with a personal matter away from the team.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Amid complaints about its search results declining in quality, Google is tweaking its algorithms to do a better job of weeding out spammy or automated content. The company says the ranking updates, arriving in May, will “keep the lowest-quality content out of search.”
The industry is recoiling from the pandemic boom and cratered ad revenues, just as the rise of AI tools could disrupt how audiences get their news.
Looking to save a bundle on a new cordless drill/driver and drill bit set from DeWalt? You can get this one for a huge 43% off right now!
The My Best Buy® Visa® Card is a useful option for loyal Best Buy customers, but those who aren't frequent tech shoppers have other options.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Motional, the autonomous vehicle company born out of a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, told employees Wednesday it will cut about 5% of its workforce, TechCrunch has learned. The cuts, which translate to fewer than 70 people, mostly affect administrative roles and some employees working in Boston, one of several cities where it tests autonomous vehicles, according to sources who asked to not be named because they are not authorized to speak for Motional. The autonomous vehicle company last had layoffs in December 2022, when it cut about 10% of its workforce.