Workforce Center hosting job fairs on Thursdays in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Center is hosting job fairs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays in June at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon #1100.

The job fair on Thursday, June 6, will have multiple employers from various industries.

The job fair on Thursday, June 13, will have employers in the aviation and advanced manufacturing fields.

There is not a job fair on Thursday, June 20.

The job fair on Thursday, June 27, will have employers in the transportation, logistics distribution and warehousing fields.

More specifics will follow online at the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas’s website.

