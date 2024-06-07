Workers at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods wearing body cameras. Here’s what shoppers need to know

The next time you shop at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, you might bump into an employee who is wearing a police-like body camera.

Framingham-based TJX Companies is equipping some of its floor workers, including loss prevention associates, with body cameras to deter shoplifting, according to a company spokesperson.

“Body cameras are just one of the many ways that we work to support a safe store environment,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “This includes a variety of policies, trainings, and procedures. We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime, and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

The body cameras will only be worn by employees who have “gone through thorough training” on how to use them effectively, the spokesperson noted.

“It seems like overkill,” said Maxin Roznerita, a former Sierra employee in Needham. “I don’t think it would do too much from my experience. A lot of time when we would see theft it would be with our own eyes and we’d approach them.”

The company said the video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

Boston 25 News asked some customers outside of a TJ Maxx in Needham what they think.

“It doesn’t seem great we don’t really need to be in any more of a militarized police state, especially at TJ Maxx as a Maxinista,” said Kelly Gray of Brighton, “I was going to go in and sniff candles now and I think I’m still going to do that.”

Robert Siciliano, a Boston-based cyber security expert, said he thinks the body cameras are necessary.

“Cameras already on site in the ceiling and on walls haven’t been significant deterrents, especially in the flash mob robberies. I think that more boots on the ground and the loss prevention staff having cameras is going to put a little bit of a dent in it,” said Siciliano.

He said some thieves are going to adapt by wearing masks and covering their faces.

Some customers who have worked in retail said they don’t mind the extra surveillance.

“I know there’s cameras everywhere so if I’m not doing anything wrong as long as it’s not coming into the dressing room,” said Esta Nickinson of Sharon.

There are dozens of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores scattered across Massachusetts.

Employees at certain stores started wearing the cameras over the past year.

