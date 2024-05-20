Workers at Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance reject union after months-long campaign

Supporters listen as UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a press conference at the UAW Local 112 office on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Coaling, Alabama. Local Mercedes-Benz workers in Vance voted against unionizing. (Laura Chramer for Alabama Reflector)

Workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance Friday voted to reject a union after a months-long campaign to organize the plant.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which oversaw the election, said 2,045 workers (44%) voted for the union, while 2,642 workers (56%) voted against it.

The results, the first setback for organized labor after a string of recent victories dating back to last fall, came after an intense battle between the United Auto Workers, who have tried to unionize the plant for decades; Mercedes-Benz, which opposed it, and Alabama state officials and business groups, who waged an aggressive anti-union campaign. The “no” comes after state leaders advocated against the union amid a series of labor victories nationwide.

Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, said at the Coaling UAW office on Friday that the result was not what they were hoping for, but the workers made gains in their campaign.

“Justice isn’t just about one vote or one campaign,” said Fain. “It’s about getting a voice and getting your fair share.”

Mercedes-Benz United States International (MBUSI), the entity overseeing the plant, said in a statement Friday that they wanted “to ensure every eligible Team Member had the opportunity to participate in a fair election.”

“We thank all team members who asked questions, engaged in discussions, and ultimately, made their voices heard on this important issue,” the statement said.

Workers who supported the union said they had concerns about work-life balance, pay, benefits and policies, such as a doctor’s note not excusing time off when a worker is out of days.

Rick Webster, a two body panel adjuster, told reporters ahead of the vote counts becoming public on Friday that he hoped a union would allow employees to negotiate on an equal playing field.

“We’ll be able to sit down at the table with the company, and we will be able to negotiate what we need as workers and not have it dictated to us by the company,” he said.

He also said that if the union vote fell short, supporters would try again.

Fain accused Mercedes of engaging in intimidation tactics. The NLRB wrote in an email earlier this week that Region 10 was investigating Mercedes-Benz for claims filed by the UAW.

Kirk Garner, who works in company’s audit department and supported the union, accused Mercedes of engaging in anti-union behavior. Other workers previously accused managers of advocating against the union and spreading anti-union propoganda.

“It’s written in their corporate policy to be neutral, and they weren’t neutral,” he said.

Fain said he would leave it to their legal team on whether they would challenge the results of the election based on Mercedes’ conduct.

“Our fight isn’t just here,” he said. “Our fight is in the legislatures, in the halls of legislatures.”

Garner said organizers would try again for next year.

“We’re not giving up,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for 25 years.”

Defeat after victories

As the votes rolled in, pained sounds came from people in the room as the vote count swung to “no’s” as the votes came in chunks throughout the day. The early vote counts did not look favorable for unionization.

Near the end of count, the running vote totals on the white board were changed to “ONWARD!”

The vote at Mercedes, whose arrival in Alabama in 1993 is credited with creating the state’s automotive industry, was the first defeat for organized labor after a string of victories.

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee voted to unionize in April. UAW won a major strike against the Big Three automakers last year, and secured a contract with 25% wage increases at Daimler Truck earlier this month.

Volkswagen employees had first rejected the union in close votes in 2014 (712 no; 626 yes) and 2019 (833 no’s among around 1,600 who voted), according to the Washington Post and New York Times, respectively.

Drew Hall, a team lead in the paint shop at Volkswagen in Chattanooga, drove down with his wife, Kristina Hall, in support of the drive on Friday.

Hall, who was also involved in the 2019 Volkswagen union drive, said that the victory at the Chattanooga plant was “exhilarating.”

“The amount of time that you’ve actually put into it that once it’s over and done with all you want to do is cry,” he said ahead of the vote counts becoming public.

In February, the UAW said that a majority of the workers had signaled support for the union. The union called for a vote in April and had previously said that they would call for a vote when 70% of workers had signaled support for the union, though they did not disclose their level of support at the time.

A November report from the progressive non-profit organization Alabama Arise found that wage growth had stalled for the workers. The report found that real wages had declined 11% from 2002-2019 and that Alabama workers made less than autoworkers in other states. Hispanic, Black and women workers also made less on average.

The UAW has tried to organize the plant for years, but none have made it as far as the current effort. While the wages had stagnated, autoworkers still make more on average than others in the state. Workers who did not state support of the union told the Reflector at a recent shift change that they were not sure where they would find better work.

The union drive has faced push back from state leaders, with both Gov. Kay Ivey and the Business Council of Alabama opposing the union.

Ivey, who claimed the union drive was a threat to Alabama’s economic model, recently signed legislation sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, which would require companies to forfeit state economic incentives if they voluntarily recognize unions.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Ivey called the automotive industry a “crown jewel” industry in the state and wrote that she was grateful for the companies.

“The workers in Vance have spoken, and they have spoken clearly,” she wrote. “Alabama is not Michigan, and we are not the Sweet Home to the UAW. We urge the UAW to respect the results of this secret ballot election.”

A message was left with BCA Friday morning.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in a statement Friday that workers at Mercedes had laid a foundation and referenced Volkswagen workers not unionizing successfully on the first attempt.

“The entire labor movement sends a clear message to Mercedes workers today: We have your back,” she wrote. “We are investing resources to support new organizing and infrastructure to build power with workers and communities to deliver for families across the South.”

About 7.5% of Alabama’s workforce is unionized, the highest rate in the South, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. But that number is below the 10.1% average nationwide. Until the Chattanooga election last month the UAW had struggled to organize the region’s auto plants.

Fain said he hopes the “American dream” can be achieved in the South.

“When I hear the governor talk about hurting the economy, I mean, what drives the economy is when workers do well, when workers do better, they stimulate the economy, they drive the economy, they spend money,” he said.

Fain said he didn’t consider the vote a setback in the momentum.

“I think workers are going to continue to vote for unions, and we’re gonna keep building,” he said.

