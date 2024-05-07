Workers encouraged to move to Bourne, north of canal, in bylaw change at town meeting

BOURNE — Town meeting voters Monday night approved a $79.2 million operating budget, revised a bylaw to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units and authorized $29,000 to fumigate the historic Cataumet Schoolhouse infested by powder point beetles.

The meeting went late as residents debated three requests for Community Preservation Act money.

Voters on a 121-94 tally rejected builder Vincent Michienzi’s $80,000 request to pay for engineering and “soft-costs” related to his $13.4 million proposal to construct 32 apartments, some affordable and others workforce, at 9 Sandwich Road in the village of Bourne. The measure had the support of the Finance Committee and Select Board.

Bourne Town Hall

The site involves the historic Keene House, which may be moved soon to The Museums at Aptucxet.

Preservation advocate John MacDonald opposed the request.

“Historic Bourne village is going through a death by a thousand cuts,” he said. “In my lifetime, it’s going to become unrecognizable.”

Builder Don Duberger agreed. He said a private developer should not be subsidized by town meeting and that Michienzi would not honor an agreement with the town.

Select Board Chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo and housing specialist Susan Ross, however, said it is always better to work with developers and keep such proposals to a smaller scale, to avoid a larger complexes of 200 units.

Mastrangelo said the vote on the Michienzi request was “a crossroads decision” for what Bourne will look like and “who you want to live here.”

On a 102-28 vote, residents supported a request for $135,000 in Community Preservation Act money to pay for roof repairs at the closed Hoxie School in North Sagamore where Anna’s Pals Beach House plans a retreat for immuno-compromised kids.

Former Select Board member Steve Mealy raised doubts about the proposal and Anna’s Pals' ability to raise its share for the roof repairs, but he supported the request. Former board member Judith Froman did not.

Operating budget is approved

The fiscal 2025 operating budget prompted no debate. Mastrangelo credited Town Administrator Marlene McCollem and the Finance Department “with showing outstanding leadership" throughout a difficult budget process. Mastrangelo said it was a “collaborative” effort.

“The general direction was to attempt to hold the town and school budget increases to a 3.5% increase over fiscal 2024,” she said. “That goal was achieved in the final budget, adding the town is “working to increase its fiscal reserves.”

The budget provides no new staff positions but keeps in place this year’s services in town government with its continuing personnel transition in key departments.

Voters approved a $1.6 million sewer division budget and $12.3 million for the landfill department. Both units are carried in enterprise fund accounting. Some $1,917,000 was also authorized for landfill expansion with the funds flowing from the facility’s retained earnings.

Capital outlay spending totals $4.4 million and includes $2.1 million in borrowing for sewage treatment plant repairs at the middle school.

Some $590,000 was authorized for eight revolving funds, including $175,000 for recreation programs. Voters also directed $296,000 from the free cash account to the capital stabilization fund, which as of February totaled $3.2 million. And $20,000 from free cash will flow to human services programs.

Fumigation project described as 'urgent'

The Cataumet Schoolhouse fumigation project, financed through CPA money, is characterized as “urgent.” Work will be undertaken by Western Fumigation of Pennsylvania this summer. The one-room museum is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Residents approved spending $150,000 in CPA money for an in-house study with an eye toward overhauling Clark Field at North Sagamore, Chester Park in Monument Beach, the ballfield off Barlows Landing Road at Pocasset and Keith Field, Sagamore.

Voters OK'd tweaks to accessory dwelling bylaw. The purpose of revising the bylaw, according to proponents, is to broaden the range of Bourne housing choices: to help with the Cape’s housing crunch, encourage workforce units and persuade commuters to move here instead of crossing the Cape Cod Canal bridges twice each work day.

Article 26, requesting authority to pursue property easements along the Phase 1 path of the Bourne Rail Trail bike path from the canal railroad bridge to Gray Gables, was indefinitely postponed. Phases 2, 3 and 4 remain in abeyance.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne rejects developer's request for $80K for housing project costs