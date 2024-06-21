Worker vehicle involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike, OSHP confirms

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that two vehicles, including a construction vehicle, were involved in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Friday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the 124 mile marker in Berlin Heights, near State Route 61, according to Fox 8 News Traffic Reporter Patty Harken.

Accident WB Turnpike at MM 124 – expect lane closures – this is near 61 in Berlin Heights — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 21, 2024

It was confirmed by the OSHP that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash. Another person had minor injuries.

Please attribute the following statement to Chief Engineer and Deputy Executive Directo for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission Chris Matta released a statement Tuesday morning saying, “An Ohio Turnpike employee who was involved in a crash today setting up a work zone on the toll road at milepost 124.6 westbound in Erie County was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment. We are fortunate that the worker’s injuries are not life-threatening.”

Matta is also reminding drivers of work zone safety. Matta said that in order to drive safely in work zones, it is important that drivers establish a safe distance, follow the speed limit, avoid distractions, pay attention to signs and be prepared to slow down or stop.

The Ohio Turnpike has announced that all lanes on the Ohio Turnpike are blocked at milepost 124.6 westbound in Erie County due to the crash.

The Ohio Turnpike tells drivers to detour at Toll Plaza 145 to state Route 57 North, to state Route 2 West to U.S. Route 250 South and re-enter the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 118.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

