Worker who suffered brain injuries gets $44M settlement in 2018 Tappan demolition calamity

NEW CITY — A construction worker who suffered a debilitating brain injury has received a $44 million settlement from his family's legal action against several companies.

Arian Hila was doing demolition work inside a large dumpster at the German Masonic Home on Western Highway in Tappan in February 2018 when the debris chute broke off from the 3-story-high building and crushed him, his attorneys said in a statement. Hila had been trying to clear a blockage in the chute.

The collapse caused Hila, then 48, of Dumont, New Jersey, to suffer serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, his attorneys at the New Jersey-based Brandon Broderick Law Firm said. He cannot speak or care for himself.

Arian Hila, right, settled a lawsuit for $44 million after Hila suffered brain and other debilitating injuries when a debris chute collapsed on him at the German Masonic Home construction site on Western Highway in Tappan in 2018.

“This settlement is a testament to the resilience and courage of Mr. Hila and his family,” trial attorney Christopher Karounos said. “It also highlights the importance of holding responsible parties accountable for their actions."

The chute collapse left Hila unable to breathe for nearly 20 minutes, according to the attorneys. Orangetown police, Tappan firefighters, Rockland paramedics, and South Orangetown ambulance workers entered the dumpster and freed Hila, who was taken to Nyack Hospital.

The law firm reported Hila's last words before he passed out that day.

"In the moments after the collapse, he called his brother, telling him, 'I’m trapped. Tell Mom I love her. I’m dying'," their statement said.

Lawsuit settled during trial testimony

More than six years after the 2018 chute collapse, Hila requires constant care and monitoring. He underwent a tracheostomy and cannot eat, drink, speak, move effectively, or conduct any life-sustaining functions on his own, according to his lawyers.

At the time of the incident, Hila lived with his brother, sister-in-law, two nephews, and his mother. Since then, Hila has lived in a hospital or an extended-care facility.

“Our client’s life was irreparably changed due to the severe brain injury he sustained," Karounos said in his opening statement to the Rockland County jury, according to his statement. "The defendants refused any reasonable settlement discussions for over six years, and only began discussions after they faced days of jury selection."

The settlement came seven days into a jury trial before New York State Supreme Court Justice Sherri Eisenpress at the Rockland County Courthouse in New City. Eisenpress signed off on the settlement, according to court documents.

The debris chute in which Arian Hila was pinned and suffered brain and other debilitating injuries during a 2018 collapse at the construction site at the German Masonic Home on Western Highway in Tappan.

Filed in October 2018, the lawsuit by Hila and his guardian Ledi Hila names several defendants, including, Superchute LTD, The Noble Ninth, Inc. Hector Lizana, dba Lizana Contracting, Demolition Doctor, Inc., and Brown Builders Supply Corp.

The Broderick Law Firm attorneys explained to the jury that the Canada-based Superchute’s owner and experts admitted that chute blockages are the most common failures that occur in their chutes, according to the firm's release.

The law firm said company officials also admitted that instructions regarding procedures to unclog blockages were not printed on the chute itself. Rather, their defense was that workers and others could simply go online and review a manual or call an 800 number if they had questions when a blockage occurred.

Hila's lawyers also argued that Superchute had a history of being more interested in profits over people’s safety, having previously added a fire warning to its chutes while intentionally leaving out warnings on how to clear a blockage. The company added the fire warning nearly 20 years ago after learning about another manufacturer’s chute catching fire and causing $22 million in property damage.

