Worker injured in armed robbery at Kroger; Person of interest in custody

Montgomery County deputies are investigating a reported aggravated robbery that took place at a local Kroger Thursday morning.

The report came in around 8:50 a.m. at the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue in Harrison Twp, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A security worker at the store told dispatchers that someone had a clerk at gunpoint.

A person, described as a male, entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter, and allegedly demanded narcotics from the employee.

The male then allegedly threatened the employee with a gun and hit the employee in the face with it, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He then ran from the scene with an “undisclosed amount of narcotics.”

The employee sustained minor injuries during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

A person of interest in the aggravated robbery was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to News Center 7.

As shown on News Center 7 at 6:00, our crew was there as a detective and a deputy walked that man from the Sheriff’s Office in Downtown Dayton across the street to the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 reached out to Kroger about the incident. A spokesperson confirmed that while the store reopened after the incident, the pharmacy remained closed for the day.