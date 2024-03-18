A worker found a package possibly containing human organs. Police are investigating

A city worker on Monday morning found a bag possibly containing human organs. Police are investigating.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Layne Blvd in Hallandale Beach after a call about a suspicious package, police spokesperson Cpt. Megan Jones told the Miami Herald.

The package contained “unidentified items,” which are currently under investigation, Jones said.

There are several clinics and medical centers in the area where the package was found.

This report may be updated when more information becomes available