Worker found dead behind Framingham shopping plaza identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified the worker found dead behind a Framingham shopping plaza over the weekend.

The body of 30-year-old Anthony Junior Lopez was found Saturday night in a trash area behind Hot Table, the business where he worked, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Lopez’s death is being investigated as an apparent homicide, authorities said. Police are looking for information from the public that may help investigators.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a ruling on the cause of death is pending.

An investigation is underway by Ryan’s office, State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office, and Framingham Police.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road on Saturday night is asked to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

