Worker, firefighter injured after accidental fire at Inn in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters in Loudoun County were investigating after a massive hotel caught fire in the Aldie area on Saturday morning.

Crews said that on Saturday at about 8:00 a.m., they were dispatched to Courtland Farm Manor Inn, located on Courtland Farm Lane in Aldie for a reported structure fire in the dining area.

First responders from different towns and counties responded to the scene.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw significant smoke coming from the front of two-story renovated historical home that has a large addition attached to the rear, which is operating as an Inn.

Additional units were called to help assist.

Firefighters faced many challenges including the fire travelling through void spaces, 20-30 mph wind gusts and a rural water supply operation in the non-hydranted area.

The fire was under control within 90 minutes, however an operation took place after to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

A staff member and a firefighter were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

They have both since been released.

Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.

Four guests staying at the Inn were displaced.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental as a result of combustible liquid storage being too close to a heat source.

The total damages were estimated to be of about $2.8 million dollars.

