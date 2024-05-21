Worker charged after robber shot in Queens liquor store: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A worker was arrested after a robber was shot inside a Queens liquor store on Monday, authorities said.

Two 20-year-old men assaulted the employee, Francisco Valerio, 53, while allegedly trying to rob the Franja Wine & Liquors store on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood at around 7:45 p.m., police said.

One of the suspects was shot in the abdomen during the fight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and his accomplice was later apprehended, police said.

Valerio was charged with reckless endangerment in connection to the incident, authorities said. His arraignment was pending Tuesday.

The suspects have not yet been identified and charges were pending.

