Worker attacked with machete at Georgia Waffle House. A suspect is in custody

A Waffle House worker in Columbus was attacked Sunday night by a machete-wielding man, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police said they were called around 10 p.m., Sunday, to the Waffle House at 6751 Veterans Parkway located in north Columbus next to McAlister’s Deli.

Police said Michael Green, 39, reportedly swung a machete at one of the workers and struck one.

Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Green was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to police.