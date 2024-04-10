Wordle #1026: What is the answer for April 10?

Wordle is a word game that challenges players to guess the five-letter word of the day.

The web game has taken the world by storm since its launch in October 2021, with many thousands playing every day.

Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle created a prototype of the game in 2013 and returned to it in January 2021, working on it during lockdown with his partner, Palak Shah.

At first, only Wardle’s family played the game but Wordle was released to a wider audience in October 2021 and its popularity snowballed, making it a global phenomenon.

Wardle then sold the game to the New York Times “for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures” in early 2022.

But the essence of the game has remained the same since the sale – and it’s as addictive as ever.

Be aware – there are spoilers ahead!

How to play Wordle

First, head to the New York Times site. You’ll find a blank grid, a keyboard and a list of rules.

The aim of the game is to guess the five-letter word in six guesses or fewer, and the fewer guesses you make the better. Every guess you make must be a valid five-letter word, so you can’t just guess random letters.

When you make your guess, the letters will turn one of three colours: grey, yellow or green.

There is a new Wordle word to guess every day (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

If the letter is grey, it means it is not in the word. This letter will also be greyed out on the keyboard.

If the letter is yellow, it means it is in the word, but in a different position. If the letter is green, it means you have guessed the right letter in the right position.

Keep guessing until all letters turn green and the correct word is revealed.

There is a new word to guess every day and, while some are fairly common (April’s words included “cheek” and “royal”, for example), others have been controversial (knoll, anyone?).

Find out below what the answer to today’s Wordle is, along with its definition. If you haven’t played Wordle yet today: spoiler warning!

Wordle answer for April 10

The Wordle answer for today is “BROTH”.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “broth” as “liquid in which meat, fish, cereal grains, or vegetables have been cooked”, or “a fluid culture medium”.

The Standard's SEO editor got it in a respectable 4 attempts. (ES)