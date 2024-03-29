Worcester wages: 69 city employees topped $200K in 2023. A look at the payroll

WORCESTER ― City Manager Eric Batista was the highest-paid city employee in Worcester in 2023, followed by the superintendent of schools and the former police chief, according to data provided by the city to the Telegram & Gazette.

Batista earned $313,723 in 2023, a sum that comprised a base pay of $273,939 and $39,784 in other payments.

The list had Rachel H. Monárrez, the superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, at second for the year, with a gross total $294,402, of which $25,648 was in other payments. It was her first full year as superintendent.

Third for the year was former Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, who retired on Sept. 1.

Sargent earned $276,639 between a base pay of $169,831 and $106,808 in other pay, according to the list.

Interim Chief Paul B. Saucier, who was deputy chief until Sargent’s retirement, was fourth on the list with a gross total of $254,828, which consisted of $211,236 in base pay, $36,395 in detail pay and $7,197 in other payments.

Another 19 members of the Police Department appeared on the top 25 list, all grossing above $230,000 for the year.

All told, 69 city employees made at least $200,000 in 2023, up from 67 in 2022.

Here’s a list of the top 25 salaries for the calendar year 2023, based on information provided by the city.

City Manager Eric D. Batista, $313,723 Superintendent Rachel H. Monarrez, Worcester Public Schools, $294,402 Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, $276,639 Interim Police Chief Paul B. Saucier, $254,828 Police Capt. Christopher L. Curtis, $254,668 Deputy Police Chief Sean J. Fleming, $253,760 Police Lt. John W. Towns, $253,599 Police Officer Joseph Vigliotti, $251,483 Police Capt. Matthew D. D’Andrea, $248,066 Deputy Superintendent Brian E. Allen, Worcester Public Schools, $247,974 Fire Chief Martin Dyer, $245,701 Police Lt. Mark J. Sawyer, $244,068 Police Lt. Daniel R. Fallon III, $243,899 Deputy Police Chief Edward J. McGinn Jr., $243,491 Police Capt. Aaron R. Theodoss, $239,877 Police Sgt. Donald A. Larange, $239,606 Police Lt. Joseph J. Scampini, $239,327 Police Officer Paul E. Lawrence, $238,388 Police Officer Joseph P. Hearn, $238,319 Police Officer Joseph L. Ford, $238,042 Police Officer Nathan Reando, $237,068 Police Officer William Auger Jr., $233,586 Police Capt. Jeremiah F. O’Rourke, $232,926 Deputy Police Chief Carl J. Supernor, $232,198 Police Officer James P. Ciru, $230,637

Worcester 2023 - See how much muncipal employee made by Telegram on Scribd

Which Shrewsbury town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

Which Paxton town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

Which Millbury town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

Which Clinton town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

Which Holden town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester wages: 69 city employees topped $200K in 2023