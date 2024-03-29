Worcester wages: 69 city employees topped $200K in 2023. A look at the payroll

Toni Caushi, Worcester Telegram & Gazette
·2 min read

WORCESTER ― City Manager Eric Batista was the highest-paid city employee in Worcester in 2023, followed by the superintendent of schools and the former police chief, according to data provided by the city to the Telegram & Gazette.

Batista earned $313,723 in 2023, a sum that comprised a base pay of $273,939 and $39,784 in other payments.

The list had Rachel H. Monárrez, the superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, at second for the year, with a gross total $294,402, of which $25,648 was in other payments. It was her first full year as superintendent.

Third for the year was former Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, who retired on Sept. 1.

Sargent earned $276,639 between a base pay of $169,831 and $106,808 in other pay, according to the list.

Interim Chief Paul B. Saucier, who was deputy chief until Sargent’s retirement, was fourth on the list with a gross total of $254,828, which consisted of $211,236 in base pay, $36,395 in detail pay and $7,197 in other payments.

Another 19 members of the Police Department appeared on the top 25 list, all grossing above $230,000 for the year.

All told, 69 city employees made at least $200,000 in 2023, up from 67 in 2022.

Here’s a list of the top 25 salaries for the calendar year 2023, based on information provided by the city.

  1. City Manager Eric D. Batista, $313,723

  2. Superintendent Rachel H. Monarrez, Worcester Public Schools, $294,402

  3. Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, $276,639

  4. Interim Police Chief Paul B. Saucier, $254,828

  5. Police Capt. Christopher L. Curtis, $254,668

  6. Deputy Police Chief Sean J. Fleming, $253,760

  7. Police Lt. John W. Towns, $253,599

  8. Police Officer Joseph Vigliotti, $251,483

  9. Police Capt. Matthew D. D’Andrea, $248,066

  10. Deputy Superintendent Brian E. Allen, Worcester Public Schools, $247,974

  11. Fire Chief Martin Dyer, $245,701

  12. Police Lt. Mark J. Sawyer, $244,068

  13. Police Lt. Daniel R. Fallon III, $243,899

  14. Deputy Police Chief Edward J. McGinn Jr., $243,491

  15. Police Capt. Aaron R. Theodoss, $239,877

  16. Police Sgt. Donald A. Larange, $239,606

  17. Police Lt. Joseph J. Scampini, $239,327

  18. Police Officer Paul E. Lawrence, $238,388

  19. Police Officer Joseph P. Hearn, $238,319

  20. Police Officer Joseph L. Ford, $238,042

  21. Police Officer Nathan Reando, $237,068

  22. Police Officer William Auger Jr., $233,586

  23. Police Capt. Jeremiah F. O’Rourke, $232,926

  24. Deputy Police Chief Carl J. Supernor, $232,198

  25. Police Officer James P. Ciru, $230,637

Worcester 2023 - See how much muncipal employee made by Telegram on Scribd

