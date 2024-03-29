Worcester wages: 69 city employees topped $200K in 2023. A look at the payroll
WORCESTER ― City Manager Eric Batista was the highest-paid city employee in Worcester in 2023, followed by the superintendent of schools and the former police chief, according to data provided by the city to the Telegram & Gazette.
Batista earned $313,723 in 2023, a sum that comprised a base pay of $273,939 and $39,784 in other payments.
The list had Rachel H. Monárrez, the superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, at second for the year, with a gross total $294,402, of which $25,648 was in other payments. It was her first full year as superintendent.
Third for the year was former Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, who retired on Sept. 1.
Sargent earned $276,639 between a base pay of $169,831 and $106,808 in other pay, according to the list.
Interim Chief Paul B. Saucier, who was deputy chief until Sargent’s retirement, was fourth on the list with a gross total of $254,828, which consisted of $211,236 in base pay, $36,395 in detail pay and $7,197 in other payments.
Another 19 members of the Police Department appeared on the top 25 list, all grossing above $230,000 for the year.
All told, 69 city employees made at least $200,000 in 2023, up from 67 in 2022.
Here’s a list of the top 25 salaries for the calendar year 2023, based on information provided by the city.
City Manager Eric D. Batista, $313,723
Superintendent Rachel H. Monarrez, Worcester Public Schools, $294,402
Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, $276,639
Interim Police Chief Paul B. Saucier, $254,828
Police Capt. Christopher L. Curtis, $254,668
Deputy Police Chief Sean J. Fleming, $253,760
Police Lt. John W. Towns, $253,599
Police Officer Joseph Vigliotti, $251,483
Police Capt. Matthew D. D’Andrea, $248,066
Deputy Superintendent Brian E. Allen, Worcester Public Schools, $247,974
Fire Chief Martin Dyer, $245,701
Police Lt. Mark J. Sawyer, $244,068
Police Lt. Daniel R. Fallon III, $243,899
Deputy Police Chief Edward J. McGinn Jr., $243,491
Police Capt. Aaron R. Theodoss, $239,877
Police Sgt. Donald A. Larange, $239,606
Police Lt. Joseph J. Scampini, $239,327
Police Officer Paul E. Lawrence, $238,388
Police Officer Joseph P. Hearn, $238,319
Police Officer Joseph L. Ford, $238,042
Police Officer Nathan Reando, $237,068
Police Officer William Auger Jr., $233,586
Police Capt. Jeremiah F. O’Rourke, $232,926
Deputy Police Chief Carl J. Supernor, $232,198
Police Officer James P. Ciru, $230,637
Worcester 2023 - See how much muncipal employee made by Telegram on Scribd
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester wages: 69 city employees topped $200K in 2023