Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker honored as she heads to retirement

This photo, from Aug. 17, 2010, shows Judge Janet Kenton-Walker being congratulated by Gov. Deval L. Patrick during a swearing-in ceremony in Worcester Superior Court.

Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker, who has presided over some of the most serious cases in Worcester County since her appointment in 2009, served her last day on the bench Monday after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

“It’s been a true privilege and an honor to have served the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a judge of the Superior Court,” Kenton-Walker said during a retirement event in Courtroom 18, according to official court audio.

Appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by then-Gov. Deval Patrick, Kenton-Walker presided over cases involving the woman charged in the Blackstone “House of Horrors” case, and the man who murdered Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, among other high-profile cases.

“She has taken on some of the most difficult cases, and made some of the most difficult rulings to come out of this court,” fellow Worcester Superior Court Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr., without mentioning any cases by name, told a crowd that packed her courtroom Monday around noon. “Her decisions have been firmly rooted in the rule of law, and were made with wisdom, compassion and understanding.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker talks with attorneys during a pretrial hearing in April.

“She has been a mentor and colleague to every judge who has come through the Worcester Superior Court.”

Attendees of Monday’s event included the chief justice of the Massachusetts Trial Court, Heidi E. Brieger, and the chief justice of the Superior Court, Michael D. Ricciuti, along with many family members, friends and lawyers, both practicing and retired.

“I think she’s done a very commendable job, and I think she’s going to be missed,” Peter L. Ettenberg, a retired Worcester defense lawyer who attended the ceremony, told the Telegram & Gazette on Monday afternoon.

Ettenberg said he appreciated Kenton-Walker’s remarks, during which she offered heartfelt thanks to not only colleagues and lawyers, but staff in the building, from clerks, to court officers, to custodial staff.

Kenton-Walker had ample time to coalesce with those who kept up the building, since she, as Reardon remarked, routinely arrived to work before colleagues.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever been in the garage before she has in the morning,” Reardon said. “It is a reflection of her commitment that she has freely devoted many extra hours to her judicial work.”

Reardon praised Kenton-Walker as serving with intelligence, integrity and courage.

“She’s willing to make decisions that are going to upset some people, but that doesn’t mean they’re not the right decisions,” Ettenberg said.

In the “House of Horrors” case, Kenton-Walker ruled that Erika Murray wasn’t guilty of murder in the deaths of her children.

"Regardless of how disturbing the facts surrounding this case are to the community at large and to me as a parent, I cannot take into account those feelings," Kenton-Walker said from the bench at the time.

In the 2016 murder of Marcotte, Kenton-Walker denied an attempt by the defense to throw out DNA evidence – a critical ruling for the prosecution that preceded the killer, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, electing to plead guilty.

“Because she’s taken on difficult cases, she’s been criticized on some of her rulings,” Ettenberg said, speaking of her work in general. “But it takes courage to make those decisions.”

Ettenberg said Kenton-Walker was always well-prepared – and expected lawyers to be, too.

“(Her retirement) takes a lot of experience away from that court,” he said.

Kenton-Walker did not refer to any specific cases in her remarks Monday, but alluded to the difficulty of the job.

She thanked her twin sister for the involuntary burden imposed by looking just like her, recalling that at one point, she had to inform her of a threat she had received.

“The courts are there to protect the rights of everyone, including unpopular individuals,” Kenton-Walker said, adding that the political world can undermine judicial independence.

“Therefore all of us in the legal community must explain to everyone else why judicial independence is not just important to us, but important to them, as well,” she said.

Kenton-Walker said judicial independence offers the “only meaningful protection for the fundamental rights (we) enjoy.” Simply, she said, while people might not agree with a ruling in a particular case, “we all must defend the judge’s independence to make it,” because it “offers the best hope for our democracy.”

Kenton-Walker went on to add that she used the word “hope” deliberately.

“Let me be very clear – hope does not mean faith,” she said. “Hope is what we desire to happen as long as we are prepared to work hard to make it occur.

“Hope is what enables us to keep going in the face of adversity,” she continued, adding, “Have hope, as I do, that there will always be an independent judiciary in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Reardon on Monday noted that retirement will free Kenton-Walker up for more time with family – she recently welcomed grandchildren, and thanked her husband amply during her remarks – as well as, Reardon revealed, her hobby of competitive horse riding.

“You might not think that horses and justice have a lot in common, but you would be mistaken,” Reardon said as he joked that much of Kenton-Walker’s advice in chambers was framed as allusions to the equestrian world.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker retires