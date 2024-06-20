Worcester records first heat wave since 2022; severe thunderstorms possible later

Cam Caldwell of Townsend cools off with water after swinging a sledgehammer in a ditch as he and a Feeney Brothers Utility Services crew install a gas main on Hope Avenue in Worcester on Thursday.

It's official: Worcester is in a heat wave.

The temperature at Worcester Regional Airport reached 91 degrees early this afternoon, marking the third straight day the high temperature reached 90.

The high recorded at the airport was 90 on Tuesday, and 91 on Wednesday.

It's the first heat wave in the city since August 2022, when Worcester saw six consecutive days with highs in the 90s.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Worcester County, as well as three other counties in Massachusetts, through 8 p.m. tonight.

Friday looks like another hot day, with the National Weather Service currently forecasting a high of 89 for Worcester. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Saturday more rain is likely, and the high is only expected to reach 80.

The relief from the heat will be short-lived, however.

As soon as Sunday, temperatures could return to the upper 80s or low 90s, and hot weather is expected to persist until the middle of next week.

Bennett Pool opens ahead of schedule

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that Bennett Pool at 1260 Main St. was one of four state-run pools that was opening on Thursday, ahead of schedule, in response to the heat wave.

As the heat wave continues, @MassDCR has opened several pools ahead of schedule to help you cool off!



🏊 Bennett Pool - Worcester

🏊 Holland Memorial Pool - Malden

🏊 John H. Thomas Memorial Pool - Springfield

🏊 Olsen Pool - Hyde Park (closed June 21, reopens June 22) pic.twitter.com/z3YiOOfIMF — MA Energy Environment (@MassEEA) June 20, 2024

Movies on the Common moved indoors

Tonight was supposed to be the first in the annual series of free Movies on the Common at Worcester Common.

Due to the heat, the showing of "Barbie" will be moved indoors to the Jean McDonough Arts Center on Franklin Street.

The movie, at 6 p.m., will still be free, but space will be limited and organizers recommended arriving early.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester records first heat wave since 2022