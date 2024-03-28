Worcester Public Library named finalist for National Medal of Museum and Library Service

WORCESTER — The Worcester Public Library has been named one of 15 libraries as a finalist for the 2024 National Medal of Museum and Library Service.

"It's like the Oscars for libraries," said Worcester Library staff member Sulma Rubert-Silva.

The medal is awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to museums and libraries that have provided exemplary service to their communities. The Worcester Public Library was nominated by U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester.

"It represents a culmination of all the amazing work the staff of the library have done," said Executive Director Jason Homer during the announcement made Wednesday afternoon at the library. If chosen, Worcester would be the first library from Massachusetts to be awarded the medal.

"I could not be more ecstatic and proud of the staff," said Stephanie Pasha, president of the library board. "They have worked so hard and they deserve the opportunity to finally get national recognition for their creativity, their enthusiasm and their commitment to the citizens of Central Massachusetts."

Pasha said the past few years have seen a focus on increased awareness of the library in the community, especially through the hiring of Homer and community relations manager Linnea Sheldon.

"Really just telling the community, 'We're here for you,' " said Pasha, when discussing what set the library apart from other institutions in the state, such as the Boston Public Library. "I love the BPL, but you don't see them doing too much to connect with the community," she said. "When we hired Jason Homer a few years ago, our directive to him was to be external."

While the library's more quirky programs such as fee forgiveness in exchange for cat pictures have made headlines in The New York Times, Homer believes efforts to help the community's vulnerable populations are what set the Worcester library apart. Over the last year, he said the library has hosted immigration clinics with lawyers providing pro bono legal help in navigating the immigration system, as well as brought in social workers and public health resources such as the Road to Care van from UMass Memorial Health.

“We weren’t expecting this many people,” said Jason Homer. Two bounce castles along with cupcakes were set up in the library’s Saxe Room following the announcement.

"We've really taken a commitment to our community and our community has seen it and our congressman as seen it," Homer told the Telegram & Gazette.

There are a total of 30 National Medal finalists, divided into 15 libraries and 15 museums. The winners will be announced in May, with representatives from the winning institutions attending a ceremony at the White House this summer with the first lady.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Public Library named finalist for national award