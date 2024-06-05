WORCESTER — Investigators are again asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect in the April shooting death on Allendale Street.

A murder warrant was recently issued for Lino Menjivar, 30. His last known Worcester address is Jefferson Street but authorities believe he made his way to Virginia at one point.

A wanted poster distributed by Worcester police on Tuesday includes the updated charge of murder. An earlier poster had serious but lesser charges.

Menjivar is sought in the killing of Bob Nuah, 24. He was shot to death about 2:15 a.m. on April 13.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police seek murder suspect in Allendale Street killing