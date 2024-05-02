WORCESTER — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in the area of 23 Chandler St. Thursday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to a hospital about 3:45 p.m. Police officers remained on the scene, taping off the front of an apartment building and talking to witnesses.

The area around the front steps of the historic St. Ives apartment building at 23 Chandler St. was taped off. Blood stains and a small stereo playing music were visible on the steps.

As police conducted their investigation, cars maneuvered around the parked vehicles as they made their way through the busy Chandler Street.

Police investigate a reported stabbing on Chandler Street Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police investigate stabbing on Chandler St.