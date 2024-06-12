Police investigate a shooting at the WRTA bus hub on Foster Street in Worcester.

WORCESTER ― Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus hub on Foster Street.

Blood was visible on the pavement in front of the parked No. 11 Walmart/Fair Plaza bus, with several gun casings on the ground.

A police photographer took pictures both inside and around the bus.

A police spokesman said a male victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred just a few hours after a stabbing victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital from a scene at Elm and West streets.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police investigate shooting at WRTA bus hub