Worcester police identify suspect wanted in connection to murders of young mother and daughter

An active manhunt is underway in Worcester for the killer who took the lives of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter. They were shot inside a parked SUV more than 24 hours ago.

Worcester homicide detectives are not publicly speculating on a motive in the Tuesday afternoon killings of a little girl and her mother in the city’s Columbus Park neighborhood. A family member identified the victims as Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella.

Police released a photo Wednesday night of a suspect, 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, wanted in connection with the deadly double shooting that killed Nuñez and her daughter.

Belnavis is described as being about 5′11 and 160 pounds. Police say Belnavis is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

Worcester police said a second individual has been arrested in connection with murders but did not release additional details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, asking anyone with information to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase “TIPWPD.”

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” Murtha said.

Zella is a student at Worcester Public Schools, and district officials say counselors were made available to students affected by the tragedy on Wednesday. Families were also notified by school officials about the incident.

“There are no words to describe the pain this student’s family and school community are feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure this unimaginable grief.”

Zella’s godfather, Tyrae Sims says there are no answers that will undo the awful outcome.

“I just want them to be remembered as the beautiful people that they were. just happy full of life,” said Sims.

Sims tells Boston 25 that Chasity Nunes leaves behind a younger daughter – who will now grow up without a mother or an older sister.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

